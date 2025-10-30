Naveen Patnaik to hit Nuapada Campaign Trail

TNI Bureau: With the By-election in Nuapada gaining momentum, BJD President Naveen Patnaik is set to make his strategic visits to Nuapada on November 3.

According to party sources, Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to address a public meeting in Komana on November 3 and will campaign for party candidate Snehangini Chhuria. Again he will hold roadshow from Khariar Road to Nuapada on November 7.

His visit will be crucial for maintaining BJD’s stronghold in the Nuapada by-election.

Senior party leaders and youth wings of BJD are conducting extensive outreach, setting the stage for a high-stakes contest in Nuapada.