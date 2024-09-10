3 New Vande Bharat Express Trains to run through Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is set to receive three additional Vande Bharat Express trains, further expanding the state’s railway network. The new services, scheduled to start on September 15, will operate on three routes: Tata-Berhampur, Rourkela-Howrah, and Durg-Visakhapatnam.

These new trains are part of a broader national rollout, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to flag off a total of 10 new Vande Bharat Express trains across the country on the same day. Odisha’s current three Vande Bharat services will increase to six once the new trains are operational.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

In preparation for the launch, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw directed the General Manager of East Coast Railway, Parmeshwar Funkwal, to extend a formal invitation to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. During a meeting at the Odisha Legislative Assembly, Funkwal invited the CM to attend the flag-off ceremony at Berhampur station.

To enhance Odisha’s railway infrastructure, the Union government allocated ₹10,586 crores in the 2024-25 budget, with ongoing projects worth ₹54,434 crores, demonstrating a strong commitment to improving connectivity and services in the state.

Prime Minister Modi’s flagging-off ceremony on September 15 marks a significant step toward boosting rail services in Odisha and beyond, further connecting important regions with state-of-the-art train technology.