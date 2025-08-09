Nature Camp’ funds swindled: RCCF orders Inquiry

By JB Dash, Baripada: The Regional Chief Conservator of Forests (RCCF), Similipal Tiger Reserve, P.C. Goginani, has ordered an inquiry into alleged misappropriation of ₹4.60 crore meant for a Nature Camp at Nawana. A showcause notice has been issued to former Deputy Director (North) D. Sai Kiran, who had submitted utilisation certificates for the entire amount despite only a half-built structure being constructed.

The camp was initiated under former chief secretary Suresh Mohapatra’s tenure, despite concerns from environmentalists over building in protected areas. The Supreme Court recently reiterated that revenue cannot come at the cost of ecology.