TNI Bureau: Odisha government has reportedly withdrawn it’s earlier decision of recruitment of Assistant Teachers (Regular) in the Elementary cadre instead of Junior Teachers (Schematic).

The state government on August 2 had decided to recruit over 44,000 teachers of different categories, continuous appointment of teachers and increase of their grade pay.

Durga Prasad Mohapatra, OAS(SAG) Additional Secretary to Government in a letter to the SPD, OSEPA, Bhubaneswar and the Director of Elementary Education, and Director of Secondary Education had intimated about the decision of the Odisha government.

However, surprisingly, the decision has been withdrawn by the state government yesterday which has irked different associations of the teachers.

The teachers associations vehemently protested the decision and urged the state government to reconsider the same