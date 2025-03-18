Forest Fire goes out of control across Odisha

TNI Bureau: Wildfires continue to rage across Odisha, with 747 new fire incidents reported today, pushing the total beyond 12,000 this year. The worst-hit districts include Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Bargarh, Bolangir, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Sundargarh, Boudh, Subarnapur, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Gajapati, Ganjam, Deogarh, Angul, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, and Jajpur.

Dry conditions and early leaf shedding have intensified the crisis. A 55-year-old woman in Dhenkanal lost her life trying to save her home. Authorities urge residents to report fires and stay alert as containment efforts continue.