TNI Bureau: Elon Musk’s X has sued the Indian government in the Karnataka High Court, alleging unlawful censorship and misuse of the IT Act. The platform claims authorities are bypassing legal procedures to block content arbitrarily.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

X also opposes the Sahyog portal, calling it a “censorship tool.” The lawsuit challenges the Centre’s interpretation of Section 79(3)(b), arguing it contradicts Supreme Court rulings on digital free speech.