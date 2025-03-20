Bhubaneswar-Goa Direct Flight from April 1

TNI Bureau: In a major boost to Odisha Tourism, a new chapter will be unfolded Odisha’s aviation on April 1, 2025. Bhubaneswar-Goa direct flight will commence on the historic day of Utkal Dibasa, informs CM Mohan Majhi on X. IndiGo will operate the flights from Goa to Bhubaneswar.

The Bhubaneswar-Goa flights will operate four days in a week – Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. The new services will take off under the new destination policy, unlocking new horizons for tourism, trade and opportunities, posts CMO.