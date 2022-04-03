No Trust Vote against Imran Khan Disallowed; Assembly Dissolved

Insight Bureau: Deputy Speaker of Pakistan National Assembly disallowed the ‘No Trust’ vote against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan although the numbers were badly against him. The Speaker gave a lifeline to Imran although it was very much clear that the Pakistan PM had lost the majority. The Speaker also adjourned the assembly till April 25.

The United Opposition, which has the numbers, may move the Supreme Court. Massive chaos have been reported inside the Assembly as well as the streets of Pakistan.

Soon after the ‘No Trust’ vote was disallowed, Imran Khan addressed the Nation and blamed the foreign conspiracy for the mess. He seeks to dissolve the assembly and called for fresh elections. The President has dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of the PM.

Ironically, Imran Khan lost the support of his own party, as many of the PTI lawmakers did not reach the National Assembly to support him.

While Imran Khan had fallen out with the Military in the country, the United States reportedly played a key role in removing him from office.

The Cricketer-turned-Politician was accused of mismanaging the economy and degrading Pakistan’s stature in the world by “begging” before the Super Powers. However, his supporters call it a propaganda and conspiracy to remove him at the behest of the US.

Imran Khan had earlier warned that some corrupt politicians with the backing of the Americans are hell bent on ousting him so that they can have their way.