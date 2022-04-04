Morning News Insight – April 4, 2022

🔸Odisha reports 5 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 298.

🔸Petrol & Diesel Prices hiked by 40 paise per litre. This is the 12th hike in 14 Days. Total Hike Rs 8.40 per litre.

🔸India reports 913 new Covid cases and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 12,597.

🔸Union Minister & Maharashtra’s Political Stalwart Nitin Gadkari met MNS Chief Raj Thackeray at the latter’s residence, fuelling speculations.

🔸Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) hikes the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi by Rs 2.5 per Kg to Rs 64.11 per Kg with effect from today.

🔸Sri Lanka’s cabinet resigned en masse from their positions at a late-night meeting. Earlier, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s son Minister Namal Rajapaksa resigns from all his portfolios.

🔸Nationwide Curfew lifted in Sri Lanka.

🔸Sensex rises 617.53 points in early trade, currently trading at 59,894.22.

🔸Former Congress leader Ashok Tanwar, who had joined TMC in November 2021, will join Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today..

🔸Pakistan Government issues official notification; declares that Imran Khan Niazi ceases to be the Prime Minister of Pakistan. A Caretaker PM will be appointed in consultation with the Opposition.

🔸Pakistan Supreme Court to resume hearing on yesterday’s proceedings inside the National Assembly.

🔸Horrific visuals emerged from Bucha. Dead bodies seen lying on the streets and other places. Ukraine calls Russian Troops ‘Butchers’. Ukraine finds 410 civilian bodies in Bucha in the Kyiv region.

🔸Russia calls for UN Security Council meeting to discuss the ‘provocation of Ukrainian radicals’ in Bucha. Russian military denies killing civilians in Bucha.

🔸Ukraine President Zelenskyy invites former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former French President Nicholas Sarkozy to Bucha to see the result of their ‘concessions to Russia’ when they were in power.

🔸15 to 20 masked men attacked the London office of former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif.