IPL 2022: Punjab Kings crush Chennai Super Kings

By Sagar Satapathy
Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings
151

Insight Bureau: The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) slumped to a humiliating defeat against the Punjab Kings in a crucial game tonight in IPL 2022. It was the third consecutive loss for the Chennai Team, which is yet to win a match this season. Punjab beat Chennai by 54 runs.

Scores:

➡️ Punjab Kings 180/8 in 20 overs. Dhawan 33, Livingstone 60, Jitesh Sharma 26. Jordan 2/23, Pretorius 2/30.

➡️ Chennai Super Kings 126 in 18 overs. Shivam Dube 57, Dhoni 23. Vaibhav Arora 2/21, Rahul Chahar 3/25, Livingstone 2/25.

➡️ Player of the Match: Liam Livingstone

IPL 2022 Points Table April 3

