IPL Points Table: May 1, 2022

Insight Bureau: The Mumbai Indians (MI) registered their first victory in the IPL 2022 after 8 consecutive defeats, as they defeated the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 5 wickets.

In another match. Gujarat Titans defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore to stay on the top of the Points Table with 16 points from 9 matches. They have so far won 8 out of the 9 matches.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

This is how the Points Table appears to be after yesterday’s matches: