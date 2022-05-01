IPL Points Table: May 1, 2022
In another match. Gujarat Titans defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore to stay on the top of the Points Table with 16 points from 9 matches. They have so far won 8 out of the 9 matches.
Insight Bureau: The Mumbai Indians (MI) registered their first victory in the IPL 2022 after 8 consecutive defeats, as they defeated the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 5 wickets.
This is how the Points Table appears to be after yesterday’s matches:
|No.
|Teams
|P
|W
|L
|T
|Pts.
|NRR
|1.
|Gujarat Titans
|9
|8
|1
|0
|16
|+0.377
|2.
|Rajasthan Royals
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|*0.450
|3
|Lucknow Super Giants
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|+0.408
|4.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|+0.600
|5.
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|10
|5
|5
|0
|10
|-0.558
|6.
|Delhi Capitals
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|+0.695
|7.
|Punjab Kings
|9
|4
|5
|0
|8
|-0.470
|8.
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|9
|3
|6
|0
|6
|-0.006
|9.
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|2
|6
|0
|4
|-0.538
|10.
|Mumbai Indians
|8
|1
|8
|0
|2
|-0.836
