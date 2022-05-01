IPL Points Table: May 1, 2022

In another match. Gujarat Titans defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore to stay on the top of the Points Table with 16 points from 9 matches. They have so far won 8 out of the 9 matches.

By Shilpa B
IPL
167

Insight Bureau: The Mumbai Indians (MI) registered their first victory in the IPL 2022 after 8 consecutive defeats, as they defeated the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 5 wickets.

This is how the Points Table appears to be after yesterday’s matches:

 

No. Teams P W L T Pts. NRR
1. Gujarat Titans 9 8 1 0 16 +0.377
2. Rajasthan Royals 9 6 3 0 12 *0.450
 3  Lucknow Super Giants 9 6 3 0 12 +0.408
4. Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 5 3 0 10 +0.600
5. Royal Challengers Bangalore 10 5 5 0 10 -0.558
6. Delhi Capitals 8 4 4 0 8 +0.695
7. Punjab Kings 9 4 5 0 8 -0.470
8. Kolkata Knight Riders 9 3 6 0 6 -0.006
9. Chennai Super Kings 8 2 6 0 4 -0.538
10. Mumbai Indians 8 1 8 0 2 -0.836

 

 

