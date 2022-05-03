Morning News Insight – May 03, 2022

🔸Odisha reports 7 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 90. 🔸 Odisha celebrates agrarian festival ‘Akshaya Tritiya’ and Krushak Divas.

🔸 Senior BJP leader Bijay Pradhan dies due to heart attack at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar this morning.

🔸 Odisha Weather Alert: Thunderstorm likely to lash Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cu ttack, Jagatsinghpur, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj today.

🔸 3 killed as motorcycles collide in Keonjhar.

🔸 India reports 2,568 fresh cases, 2,911 recoveries and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 19,137.

🔸 After 2-years, devotees offer Namaz at Delhi’s Jama Masjid on Eid-ul-Fitr.

🔸 PM Narendra Modi will arrive in Copenhagen, Denmark today; will meet Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen.

🔸 Communal tension, stone pelting in Jodhpur’s Jalori Gate area hours before Eid; 4 policemen injured.

🔸 Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets in IPL.