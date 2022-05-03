IPL points table, May 3, 2022

Insight Bureau: Wankhede Stadium witnessed the triumph of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season in Mumbai on Monday. KKR was chasing a target of 153 runs set by the Royals.

They reached 158 for three in 19.1 overs with Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh playing unbeaten knocks. Rana scored a massive 48 runs off 37 balls while Rinku slammed 42 runs off 23 deliveries. Earlier, RR had managed to gather 152 for five in 20 overs, with captain Sanju Samson hitting a half-century. Tim Southee was in good form for KKR and bagged two wickets in four overs.

