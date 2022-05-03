10 Reasons Why Communal Harmony Key To Nation’s Progress

Insight Bureau: There is hardly any other country in the world than India which has a such a great variety of culture, religion, language, tradition, community etc. Contrary to common belief that peace and harmony exists amongst the religions despite their differences, communal riots have been taking place in India a lot recently due to the differences between religious communities.



In a recent incident on April 25, the National Capital of India, New Delhi, witnessed another anti-Hindu riot. The Hanuman Jayanti procession was attacked by Muslim mobs laden with sticks, stones, knives, and even guns.



The need of the hour, therefore, is to combat the forces of disunity and disharmony by working ceaselessly for the achievement of national harmony and peace which is essential for the development and progress of the nation.



Amity between the religious communities in the country and lack of friction and tension among them is known as communal harmony. In countries like India, it is an important precondition to internal peace.



10 reasons why Communal Harmony is the key to Nation’s progress:



1. Communal disputes threaten the Secularisation of the Nation upon which the base of the Constitution of India rests and functions. Hence, Communal Harmony is necessary to bring round the Secularity of the country.



2. Communal Harmony promotes Social Harmony. It strengthens the social bond between communities by endorsing peace, brotherhood and tolerance among them.



3. Communalism creates an atmosphere of instability within the country, making it socially weak. Communal harmony helps in maintaining the stability of the nation and adds up to its overall development.



4. Communal harmony unites the nation makes it as a single entity. It strengthens the country from within and makes it powerful on the international platform. It has rightly been said, “A nation which remains properly integrated will always progress on the path of development and prosperity.”



5. Communal harmony promotes feeling of loyalty and fraternity towards the nation. It aids to make people join hands and stand in solidarity for the advancement of the country, forgetting their petty religious issues.



6. Communal conflicts weaken the economic structure of the country. Frequent violence cast a huge blow to the economy. According to various media outlets, as social tensions grow in India, it loses its attractiveness to global investors. Communal harmony works to bring about economic growth of the nation.



7. Communal disputes impact India’s foreign policy and trade negotiations. Investors pull out from the country witnessing the instability brought about by religious tensions which could hamper their business. Communal harmony brings about stability in the nation and works to undo the negative impact of communal disputes.



8. Communal violence is committed with the aim to conceal their own incompetence which harmony would not let happen since it keeps a country well-bonded and strong.



9. Tons of resources (both human and monetary) are spent on responding to conflicts resulting in resources being deprived from other critical areas. Research show that as social and religious conflicts rise, the development of a nation gets gravely impacted. Hence, communal harmony helps is needed for a nation’s progress.



10. Communal harmony ensures that every religion gets equal treatment helps build tolerance among the citizens. It is a well-known fact that a country which has less internal conflicts will always prosper.



Communal harmony is necessary for India. The drafters of the Constitution saw India’s religious diversity as a strength and an integral part of its ethos. Hence, Communal Harmony Day or Sadhbhavana Diwas is celebrated every year on 20th August to promote the belief.