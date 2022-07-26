100-Word Edit: Liquor Ban vs Hooch Tragedies

Two states have been in the news in the recent months for wrong reasons – Bihar and Gujarat. Both states had imposed liquor ban, but that’s not at all helping the purpose.

More than 37 people died in Bihar after consuming spurious liquor in March 2022. Bihar had banned liquor, but it’s badly backfiring for the state.

Gujarat has witnessed 31 hooch deaths in the last 3 days, triggering panic and raising serious questions on prohibition that’s only adding to the woes of poor people addicted to liquor.

There is a need to rethink on complete prohibition to save lives.