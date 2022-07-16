Morning News Insight – July 16, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 1065 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 122 between 0-18 years age group; Khordha reports 361 and Cuttack 135 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases rise to 5376.

🔸 Diarrhoea outbreak at Kashipur in Rayagada district; Death toll mount to Six.

🔸 Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan has started the current academic session in Kotia Gram Panchayat; 59 students have taken admission in Class 6.

🔸 Orissa High Court invites online applications for recruitment of 22 Junior Stenographer posts, pay scale Rs 25 to 81 K.

🔸 Low pressure triggers incessant rainfall in the Twin Cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar; Orange and Yellow warnings for 23 districts.

🔸 India reports 20,044 fresh cases, 18,301 recoveries, and 56 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases rises to 1,40,760.

🔸 India inches closer to milestone of administering 2 Billion COVID Vaccine Doses.

🔸 Japanese Encephalitis claims 23 lives in 15 days in Assam.

🔸 Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha secretariat has issued an advisory to MPs asking them to refrain from distributing pamphlets, press notes. 24 New Bills to be Introduced in Parliament.

🔸 Over Over 1.64 lakh pilgrims performed Amarnath Yatra so far: Officials.

🔸 BJP likely to announce its Vice President candidate by today evening: Sources.

🔸 Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Nirmal Singh Kahlon passes away.

🔸 84 people die in heatwave in Spain between July 10-12 as mercury exceeds 40 degree C.