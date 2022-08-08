Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Lingaraj Temple

Insight Bureau: On the auspicious occasion of last Monday of Shravan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar and paid obeisance to Mahadev.

Amit Shah also performed ‘jalabhisheka’ and interacted with the Sevayats. He was accompanied by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and BJP’s National Spokesperson Dr. Sambit Patra.

Earlier, Amit Shah arrived in Bhubaneswar late last night to a rousing welcome. Thousands of BJP leaders and Karyakartas welcomed him with traditional fanfare.

Later, Amit Shah will visit the Birthplace of Netaji Shubhas Chandra Bose at Odia Bazar, Cuttack and attend the Amruta Utsav of the ‘Prajatantra’ to mark the 75th Anniversary of the Newspaper.

Later in the evening, he will attend the launch of Odisha Chapter of ‘[email protected]: Dreams Meet Delivery’ (A book on PM Narendra Modi’s 20 years of political journey – from becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001 to being elected the Prime Minister of India in 2014 and again in 2019).





