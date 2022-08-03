IAS Reshuffle in Odisha; Check Details

Insight Bureau: Odisha Government has effected a major reshuffle in the IAS level with senior IAS officer Bishnupada Sethi being appointed as the Principal Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department.

He is allowed to remain in additional charge of Principal Secretary to Government, Commerce and Transport Department.

Arabinda Padhee has been appointed as the Principal Secretary of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Department.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔷 Bishnupada Sethi – Principal Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department.

🔷 Arabinda Padhee – Principal Secretary to Government, Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department.

🔷 Sanjay Kumar Singh – Principal Secretary, Rural Development Department.

🔷 Aswathy S – Principal Secretary, School & Mass Education Department.