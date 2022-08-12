Morning News Insight – August 12, 2022

🔹 Odisha sees further decline in daily COVID-19 cases; the State reports 583 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours includ ing 126 between 0-18 years age group; Sundargarh reports 137 and Khordha 77 fresh covid-19 cases today.

🔹 Odisha Goverment decides to distribute 30 lakh national flag to the people free of cost via Mission Shakti to celebrate India’s 75th Anniversary of Independence.

🔹 Centre agrees to allocate 8 lakh houses to Odisha under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) in the State.

🔹 Hirakud Dam authorities open 4 more sluice gates to release floodwater; at present, floodwater is now being discharged through 14 sluice gates.

🔹 Low pressure area is likely to become more marked during next 24 hours; heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar and Rayagada today. Many districts will also witness heavy to heavy rainfall on August 13 and 14.

🔹 Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 round 2 registration process is underway; registration process will conclude on August 14.

🔹 4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔹 J&K: One migrant labourer from Bihar, Mohd Amrez shot dead by terrorists at Soadnara Sumbal, Bandipora.

🔹 India reports 16,561 fresh cases and 18,053 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 1,23,535.

🔹 Delhi records 2,726 fresh COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths in the last 24 hours.

🔹 National award winning playback singer Shivamoga Subbanna passes away.

🔹 Senioe Afghan Religious cleric Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani has died in a blast at his seminary in Kabul.

🔹 Ukraine, Russia accuse each other of nuclear plant strikes.