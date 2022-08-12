Daughter of Paan Shop Owner with Vision Problem, becomes District Topper

Insight Bureau: When you are determined and passionate about achieving something, nobody can stop you. A simple and humble girl from a remote place in Nabarangpur district has defied all odds to emerge successful and made her parents as well as the village proud.

Dipsikha Sahoo, daughter of a paan shop owner in Nabarangpur district’s Jharigam village, scripted an inspirational tale as she topped the 10+2 Arts examinations 2022 in the district with 538 marks.

Dipsikha’s parents Ajay Sahoo and Gitanjali Sahoo have been struggling hard to help their daughter stand on her feet after she encountered severe eyesight problems.

Dipsikha is suffering from acute vision problem and unable to see things properly. She had undergone treatment multiple times and is still under medication. But, that did not deter her from achieving her objective, as evident from the results.

She worked hard without her parents’ knowledge lest they would be worried about her well-being. Most of the times, she studied when everyone went to sleep at home.

Her success made everyone extremely happy. Her parents expressed immense happiness over their daughter’s achievement.

“won’t say it’s a dream came true. To be honest, I never had this dream. I did not even imagine that I would feel so proud someday. It’s no less than a wonder for me. I am proud of my daughter. I will do everything possible to help achieve her goal even if I have to sell my house. My daughter is my pride”, said her father Ajay while speaking to The News Insight.

Former Congress MP and Senior BJD leader Pradeep Majhi who also hails from Jharigaon, has shared Dipsikha’s success story on his Social Media page and hailed her.