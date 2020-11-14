TNI Morning News Headlines – November 14, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports 902 Covid-19 cases including 523 quarantine and 379 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 307906 including 295245 recoveries & 11098 active cases.

👉 Mayurbhanj reported 88 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Sundargarh (85) and Cuttack (70).

👉 Odisha reports 15 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 5 from Sundargarh & 4 from Khordha. Toll mounts to 1,510.

👉 Gangster Tito’s Aide Muna Laden aka Sayed Abdul Mutaquid arrested during extortion bid in Cuttack.

👉 56 labourers including 23 Women & 8 Children rescued in Bolangir while being trafficked to Hyderabad.

👉 Sudarsan Pattnaik sculpts sand art on Diwali at Puri beach.

👉 Fire breaks out at Titipa village in Puri district; several houses gutted.

👉 Koraput police suspends 2 cops for their alleged involvement in a ganja smuggling incident in Padua police station area.

👉 Former Union Minister D Purandeswari appointed new in-charge of the State unit of Odisha BJP.

India News

👉 India reports 44,684 new COVID-19 cases & 520 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 87,73,479 including 4,80,719 active cases, 81,63,572 cured cases & 1,29,188 deaths.

👉 A total of 12,40,31,230 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 13th November, of these 9,29,491 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 PM Modi celebrates Diwali with jawans at Longewala in Jaisalmer of Rajasthan.

👉 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru at Shantivan, on his birth anniversary today.

👉 Bihar Legislative Council polls: JD(U), BJP, CPI win two seats each; Congress, Independent bag one.

👉 Russian Covid vax arrives in India for human clinical trial following the nod to Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

World News

👉 Global Covid-19 cases crosses 53.2 Million, Deaths rises to 1,301,020.

👉 USA reports new record of over 180,000 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.