Morning News Headline (October 02, 2019)

Odisha bans single-use plastic in all urban areas from today.

Odisha Govt to waive off entry fee for students at Bhitarkanika National Park on Gandhi Jayanti, Republic Day and Independence Day.

After English newspaper, CRUT will now provide free Odia newspapers for Mo Bus commuters.

Odisha Govt approves release of Rs 40 crore for land acquisition and rehabilitation of evicted people around Puri Jagannath temple.

Mumbai Crime Branch arrests former Khirod Mallick, brother of former Minister Pramila Mallick in fraud case.

Nation pays tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their Birth Anniversary.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) to carry out probe after reports from Punjab of drones being used by Pakistan to smuggle arms into India.