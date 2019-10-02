Morning News Headline (October 02, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Morning Readers! Here are the Morning News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.
- Odisha bans single-use plastic in all urban areas from today.
- Odisha Govt to waive off entry fee for students at Bhitarkanika National Park on Gandhi Jayanti, Republic Day and Independence Day.
- After English newspaper, CRUT will now provide free Odia newspapers for Mo Bus commuters.
- Odisha Govt approves release of Rs 40 crore for land acquisition and rehabilitation of evicted people around Puri Jagannath temple.
- Mumbai Crime Branch arrests former Khirod Mallick, brother of former Minister Pramila Mallick in fraud case.
- Nation pays tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their Birth Anniversary.
- National Investigation Agency (NIA) to carry out probe after reports from Punjab of drones being used by Pakistan to smuggle arms into India.
Comments are closed.