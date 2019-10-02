Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

Afternoon News Headline (October 02, 2019)

By TNI Bureau

TNI Bureau: Good Afternoon Readers! Here are the Afternoon News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.

  • Odisha CM announces to set up a social service wing of Biju Janata Dal.
  • Process for identification of illegal migrants in Kendrapara district to begin soon.
  • NSA Ajit Doval also had a meeting with Saudi NSA, they discussed issues of national & regional security .
  • In two Odisha temples – one in Sambalpur district and another in Ganjam district – the idols of Mahatma Gandhi are worshipped everyday by the locals.
  • 36-hour non-stop special session of UP Legislature begins today.
  • Vizag Test: Rohit Sharma becomes 1st Indian to score hundreds in all Int’l formats (Tests, ODIs, T20Is) as an Opener.
