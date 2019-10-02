Afternoon News Headline (October 02, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Afternoon Readers! Here are the Afternoon News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.

Odisha CM announces to set up a social service wing of Biju Janata Dal.

Process for identification of illegal migrants in Kendrapara district to begin soon.

NSA Ajit Doval also had a meeting with Saudi NSA, they discussed issues of national & regional security .

In two Odisha temples – one in Sambalpur district and another in Ganjam district – the idols of Mahatma Gandhi are worshipped everyday by the locals.

36-hour non-stop special session of UP Legislature begins today.

Vizag Test: Rohit Sharma becomes 1st Indian to score hundreds in all Int’l formats (Tests, ODIs, T20Is) as an Opener.