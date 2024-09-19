TNI Morning News Headlines – September 19, 2024

➡️Odisha Government formulates policy for safety of doctors, healthcare personnel in medical institutions.
➡️A girl gang raped by 3 men including her ‘boyfriend’ during ‘Karam Festival’ in Kutra area under Rajgangpur in Sundargarh district.
➡️Mishap during Ganesh Visarjan in Odisha: 1 youth died of electrocution, another critical at Jagannathpur village under Purushottampur police limits in Ganjam district.
➡️Polling in the 1st Phase recorded 61.11% voter turnout, as of 11:30 PM in Jammu & Kashmir. Kishtwar recorded highest voting percentage: 80.14% while Pulwama recorded lowest voting percentage of 46.65%.
➡️Delhi CM-designate Atishi, her cabinet to take oath on September 21.
➡️Jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain has moved a fresh bail in a money laundering case.
➡️After around 18 hours, the two-and-a-half-year-old girl who fell into a borewell rescued safely and admitted to a hospital.
➡️Sensex, Nifty scale fresh peaks after Federal Reserve’s rate cut decision. Sensex currently trading at 83,631 and Nifty at 25,592.
➡️Rupee rises 7 paise to 83.69 against US dollar in early trade after US Fed’s decision to cut interest rate.
➡️More Explosions Rock Lebanon; 14 Deaths Reported On Wednesday.
