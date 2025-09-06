Mohan-Manmohan’s Nuakhai Bhet Ghat ahead of SMC Polls

TNI Bureau: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and state BJP president Manmohan Samal took part in Nuakhai Bhet Ghat celebrations in Sambalpur on Saturday, marking the festival with rituals at Maa Samaleswari Temple. The visit comes ahead of the crucial Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections, adding political significance to the cultural gathering.

The Odisha High Court recently directed the state government to issue a fresh notification for the SMC polls within six weeks. Elections have been pending for nearly a decade due to disputes over reservation quotas. The Court held that the 2015 notification fixing over 50% reservation for SC, ST, women, and other categories was legally invalid, and ordered compliance with quota rules.

During the program, the Chief Minister also met citizens and emphasised cultural traditions. Senior ministers and leaders accompanied him. With the Court’s directive in place, the SMC elections are expected soon, and the leaders’ participation in Nuakhai reflected both cultural respect and political preparation.