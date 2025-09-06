100-Word Insight: Arup Patnaik at Naveen Niwas

In an unprecedented move, BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik called former Mumbai Police Commissioner and Puri Lok Sabha candidate Arup Patnaik to Naveen Niwas for a discussion on some key issues, only known to a few people.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

After the shocking loss of BJD in 2024 polls where some leaders hatched a conspiracy against Arup, he stayed away from politics.

However, with Naveen suddenly approaching Arup Patnaik, there is every possibility of BJD going for a massive change in the coming days. Is BJD heading for a transition where Arup is going to play a key role with Odisha-Mo Parivar type concept?