100-Word Insight: Arup Patnaik at Naveen Niwas

By Suman Rodrigues

In an unprecedented move, BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik called former Mumbai Police Commissioner and Puri Lok Sabha candidate Arup Patnaik to Naveen Niwas for a discussion on some key issues, only known to a few people.

After the shocking loss of BJD in 2024 polls where some leaders hatched a conspiracy against Arup, he stayed away from politics.

However, with Naveen suddenly approaching Arup Patnaik, there is every possibility of BJD going for a massive change in the coming days. Is BJD heading for a transition where Arup is going to play a key role with Odisha-Mo Parivar type concept?

 

