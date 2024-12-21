Modi 1st Indian PM to visit Kuwait in 43 Years; Meets Arabic Translators of Mahabharata, Ramayana

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit to Kuwait marks the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 43 years, the last being Indira Gandhi in 1981. During his two-day tour, Modi met Abdullah Al-Baroun and Abdul Lateef Al-Nesef, Kuwaiti nationals renowned for translating and publishing the Mahabharata and Ramayana in Arabic. In a gesture of appreciation, Modi signed copies of the translated epics.

“Happy to see Arabic translations of the Ramayana and Mahabharata. I compliment Abdullah Al-Baroun and Abdul Lateef Al-Nesef for their efforts in translating and publishing these works. Their initiative highlights the global popularity of Indian culture,” Modi shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Happy to see Arabic translations of the Ramayan and Mahabharat. I compliment Abdullah Al-Baroun and Abdul Lateef Al-Nesef for their efforts in translating and publishing it. Their initiative highlights the popularity of Indian culture globally. pic.twitter.com/3tlxauYUK5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 21, 2024

The Prime Minister also received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora, who make up 21% of Kuwait’s population and 30% of its workforce. “Their energy, love, and unwavering connection to India are truly inspiring. I am grateful for their enthusiasm and proud of their contributions to strengthening ties between our nations,” Modi said.

Received a heartwarming welcome from the vibrant Indian diaspora in Kuwait. Their energy, love and unwavering connection to India are truly inspiring. Grateful for their enthusiasm and proud of their contributions to strengthening ties between our nations. pic.twitter.com/tvNSZinY5e — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 21, 2024

In a touching moment, Modi fulfilled a special request made by the granddaughter of 101-year-old former Indian Foreign Service officer Mangal Sain Handa on social media, meeting him alongside other Indian community members. Handa’s son, Dilip Handa, expressed gratitude, saying, “This is an experience of a lifetime. PM Modi said he especially came here to meet him.”

Delighted to have met Shri @MangalSainHanda Ji in Kuwait this afternoon. I admire his contribution to India and his passion for India’s development. pic.twitter.com/mxFtynFatC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 21, 2024

Modi will also attend the opening ceremony of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup during his visit. Before departing for Kuwait, he remarked, “We deeply value the historical connection with Kuwait that has been nurtured over generations. We are not just strong trade and energy partners but also have shared interests in peace, security, stability, and prosperity in the West Asia region.”