Know The Bullion Rates @19th May

By Sree Mishra
Bullion Prices India
129

Insight Bureau: Gold has over the years been a perfect hedge against inflation. Investors are increasingly looking at gold as an important investment. These gold rates are updated today and are sourced from reputed jewellers in the country.
Today 22 carat Gold price in India (INR)

1 Gram- Rs 4,630

8 Gram- Rs 37,040

10 Gram- Rs 46,300

100 Gram- Rs 4,63,000

Today 24 carat Gold price in India (INR)

1 Gram- Rs 5,051

8 Gram- Rs 40,408

10 Gram- Rs 50,510

100 Gram- Rs 5,05,100

