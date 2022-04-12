Mercury soars In Odisha; Over 40 degree Celsius in 12 places
According to Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, a temperature of 42.6 degree Celsius was recorded in Baripada, being the highest in the state. Simultaneously, Bolangir recorded 42.5 degree Celsius, Jharsuguda at 42.4 degree Celsius & Sonepur at 42.1 degree Celsius.
Insight Bureau: At least 12 places witness intense heatwave of over 40 degree Celsius in the state on Monday.
Twin Cities, Cuttack & Bhubaneswar recorded a maximum temperatures of 36.1 & 37 degree Celsius respectively.
Apart from these, Boudh with 42, Angul with 41.9, Titlagarh with 41.6, Sambalpur with 41.4, Sundargarh with 41, Hirakud with 40.9, Bhawanipatna with 40.8 & talcher with 40.2 made to the list of above 40 degree Celsius yesterday.
Strict measures have been imposed by the Cuttack city Collector pertaining to the prevailing heatwave & further preliminary preparations against the rising temperature & loo. He emphasized upon the safety measures & requested the public to remain indoors between 11AM-2 PM in order to avoid heat strokes.
