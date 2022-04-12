Sensex falls near 400 pts, Nifty above 17,500 in early trade
Mid- and small-cap shares were trading on a negative note as Nifty Midcap 100 fell 0.71 per cent and small-cap shares shed 0.40 per cent.
Insight Bureau: The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.78 per cent or 138.25 points at 17,536.70, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.67 per cent or 397.37 points to 58,567.20.
On the stock-specific front, Hindalco was the top loser as the stock cracked 3.06 per cent to Rs 558.70. Tata Motors, Coal India, Tata Steel and Wipro were also among the laggards.
