Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 schedule announced, check details

TNI Bureau: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) today announced that the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 9 to 28, September 2025.

The ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 will feature 8 participating teams, up from the previous 6,

ACC President, Mohsin Naqvi stated, “Hosting the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 in the

UAE allows fans from across Asia to come together in a setting that mirrors our region’s

incredible diversity. When crowds gather to witness the tournament’s unforgettable clashes, it

will be a great reminder of cricket’s power to build bridges.”

“The ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup is the marquee event of Asian cricket, and we are proud to

present an expanded platform this year,” he added.

ACC’s flagship tournament will feature the highly anticipated showdown between India and Pakistan, with their first clash scheduled for 14 September 2025.

Check the full schedule of the tournament: