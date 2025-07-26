TNI Evening News Headlines – July 26, 2025

📌Two medical students from VIMSAR, Burla die after being swept away in Debjharan Waterfall in Sambalpur.
📌Odisha Government announces Rs 10 lakh life insurance cover for sanitation workers.
📌Bhubaneswar metro rail project contracts terminated amid delays; Odisha Government plans fresh blueprint.
📌Odisha confirms bird flu in Khordha’s Mundaamba village, mass culling begins.
📌Orissa High Court expresses concern over waterlogging in Cuttack.
📌Flood threat escalates in Odisha: Alert sounded as several rivers cross danger mark.
📌Assam Minister Rupesh Gowala pays a courtesy call on Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhavan.
📌Bihar Home Guard candidate gangraped in moving ambulance after fainting during test. Lok Janshakti Party MP Chirag Paswan condemned Bihar Government over the deteriorating law and order.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, after concluding his visit to Maldives.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone, inaugurates and dedicates to the nation various development projects worth over Rs 4,900 crore in Tamil Nadu.
📌NCERT to introduce a module soon on Operation Sindoor. Two modules – first for Classes 3rd to 8th and second for Classes 9th to 12th.
📌Four Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district.
📌Congress constitutes the Screening Committee for the upcoming Assembly Elections in Bihar, with immediate effect.
📌Supreme Court issues guidelines to curb student suicides in educational institutions.
📌India’s top men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty bow out of the China Open Super 1000 badminton tournament.
📌Asia Cup is set to be held from September 9 to 28 in UAE.
