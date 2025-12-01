Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar celebrates Active Ageing with “Healthy Day Out for the Young at Heart”

TNI Bureau: Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar hosted “Healthy Day Out for the Young at Heart”, an engaging community event held on 30th November at IG Park, bringing together 55 senior members of the Senior Citizen Forum to celebrate active ageing and encourage community bonding, the initiative created a cheerful, wellness-focused morning for elderly participants. To ensure comfort and convenience, the hospital arranged dedicated transportation, allowing everyone to arrive together and enjoy the experience without any logistical concerns.

The morning began with a refreshing yoga session designed to improve flexibility and balance, followed by physiotherapy demonstrations that offered practical insights into mobility and pain management. A focused cardiology talk provided by Dr Lingraj Nath Senior Consultant – Interventional Cardiology & Director Cath Lab guidance on maintaining heart health, a key concern for ageing populations. To add an element of fun and social interaction, the event featured light-hearted games including throw ball and letter correction, which kept the participants energetic and engaged. Music and dance further lifted the spirit of the gathering, creating a cheerful and lively atmosphere. The programme concluded with a short city tour, allowing the senior citizens to enjoy a relaxed and pleasant morning together.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Saktimaya Mohapatra, Cluster Director – South East, said, “We are delighted to host our Golden Citizens for a memorable morning dedicated to wellness, happiness, and active living. Such initiatives reflect our continuous effort to support the physical and emotional well-being of our senior community.”

Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar plans to continue organizing similar programmes that foster meaningful community engagement and promote a healthier lifestyle for senior citizens. The event exemplifies the hospital’s dedication to bringing healthcare closer to the community through thoughtful and enjoyable outreach activities.

About Manipal Hospitals

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 7 million patients annually, with a focus on providing affordable, high-quality healthcare services. Manipal’s integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 38 hospitals across 19 cities with 10,500+ beds, and a talented pool of 7,200+ doctors and an employee strength of over 20,500.

Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is NABH, AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence.