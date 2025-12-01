TNI Morning News Headlines – December 01, 2025

📌Konark Dance and International Sand Art Festivals at Chandrabhaga Beach to begin today.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi briefs media ahead of Winter Session of Parliament; urge all parties to handle the responsibility and expectations of the people with utmost balance and responsibility.
📌Winter Session of Parliament begins today and will continue till December 19, 2025.
📌First session of the newly elected Bihar Legislative Assembly begins today.
📌Tamil Nadu Bus Accident: 11 killed as STC buses collide head-on in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district.
📌Cyclone Ditwah weakens, heavy rainfall threat eases for northern Tamil Nadu.
📌Delhi: AQI (Air Quality Index) around AIIMS area is 312, categorised as ‘Very Poor’.
📌Bikaner, Rajasthan: India-UK joint military exercise, Ajeya Warrior-25 concludes today.
📌India defeats South Africa by 17 runs and takes a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.
📌NIA raids eight places in Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, in Delhi car blast case.
📌Operation Sagar Bandhu: Last batch of 104 Indian passengers stranded in Colombo has reached home. IAF evacuates over 300 Indians stranded in Cyclone-hit Sri Lanka.
📌Cyclone Ditwah claims 193 lives, leaves 228 missing in Sri Lanka.
📌Rupee falls 1 paisa to 89.46 against US dollar in early trade.
📌Pakistan: Security forces kill 3 TTP militants after attacker blows himself up in Balochistan.
