Wild Bear Menace continues in Nuapada Town; Administration Silent

TNI BUREAU: A wild bear was reportedly spotted near the SP office on Monday morning, triggering concern among local residents.

A video of the sighting has since gone viral.

Incidents of wild bear spotting have been rising in the town, with two bears entering a residential area just four days ago. Several fatalities linked to bear attacks have also been reported in the district in recent years.

“The bears have been roaming around the town. They live in the nearby forest areas and often come towards human settlements. The Forest Department has taken action in this regard,” an official from Nuapada station told TNI.

He added that Forest Department officials are maintaining strict vigilance and conducting night patrolling to prevent any untoward incident.

The officer further stated that the same wild bear has been moving around the town for the past two days.

Efforts to contact the District Forest Officer were unsuccessful, as he remained unreachable at the time of filing this report.