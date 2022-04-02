GiTAGGED & Chhapan Bhog celebrate Utkala Dibasa in Bengaluru

Insight Bureau: “Utkala Dibasa” is being celebrated as a three-day event from 1st April to 3rd April at Bengaluru.

Organised by the GiTagged Heritage Mall in association with Chhapan Bhog sweets & Odita Trust, several events are being held at GiTAGGED premises at HSR Layout, Bengaluru.

The inauguration function was held on 1st April.

Dr. SK Pattanayak, (Retired IAS) Former Secretary in the Govt of Karnataka & Govt of India graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

CMD GiTAGGED, SN Jayaram (Retired IAS), Trustee Odita Trust, Dr Anita Sabat, Sr Journalist Bhakta Tripathy, Orissa Pattachitra artist, Prasanna Nayak, Director Chappan Bhog Sweets, Satyabrat Mohanty, National media in-charge of BJP Women’s Wing, Sujata Sabat Padhi, National Vice President BJYM Youth Wing, Arpita Aparajita Badajena were also amongst those present.

Sambalpuri dance performance by six-years old “International Top Model” Divyashree D Behera was loved by all.

Visitors appreciated the Pattachitra Workshop and Odisha GI products displayed at the Workshop.

Traditional sweets & treats like Rasagola, Chhenapoda, Rasabali, Dahibara Aloodum, Kakara, Malpua etc were served to the visitors and guests by Chhapan Bhog sweets, Bengaluru.

Guests who attended the function were felicitated with “Odisha Ikat” “Khandua” Gamuchha from Nuapatna. They were also given Snana Jatra photographs.

Those at Bengaluru are welcome to attend the “Utkala Dibasa” event that is being held till 8PM of April 3rd.