Lunar Eclipse 2025: Rare Celestial Marvel in Bhubaneswar Skies

TNI Bureau: A rare celestial marvel was seen in the skies of Bhubaneswar City on the occasion of the Lunar Eclipse on the night of September 7-8, 2025,

The total lunar eclipse, also known as “Chandra Grahan” or “Blood Moon,” was visible across Odisha, including Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, the partial eclipse began at 9:57 PM on September 7 (Sunday) while the total eclipse phase started at 11:01 PM and is expected to last for 82 minutes.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Total eclipse ended at 12:23 AM on September 8 (Monday) while the Partial and Penumbral eclipses are slated to end at 1:27 AM and 2:25 AM respectively.

Apart from Bhubaneswar, the cosmic event was also witnessed by the residents of other major Odisha cities like Cuttack, Puri, Sambalpur, Berhampur, Jajpur, and Rourkela.

The Moon turned a deep red-orange hue during the totality phase due to Earth’s shadow and atmospheric filtering.