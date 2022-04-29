Evening News Insight – April 29, 2022

🔸Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik in Delhi; will attend Conference of High Court Chief Justices tomorrow.
🔸Odisha emerged as a role model in many fields: CM Naveen Patnaik at India Today Conclave today.
🔸Boudh records 45 degree Celsius today; 25 places in State record temperature above 40 degree Celsius.
🔸Rain, thunderstorm to lash Odisha districts from May 1.
🔸NABARD sanctions Rs 31,786 cr to Odisha in FY 2021-22.
🔸Keonjhar Collector & Ghasipura Tehsildar appear before Kolkata bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) in connection with stone quarrying in cashew forest in Madanpur village.
🔸NTAGI approves Serum Institute’s Covovax for 12-17 age group.
🔸Low Pressure area likely to form over Bay of Bengal next week: IMD.
🔸No decision taken by NTAGI on vaccinating children between the age group of 5-12 years against COVID19: Sources.
🔸Government has decided to cancel 657 Mail/Exp/Passenger train services to ensure priority routes for coal wagons and faster turnaround.
🔸Lt Gen BS Raju appointed as the new Vice Chief of Army Staff.
🔸NCHM JEE 2022 online application date extended to May 16, 2022.
🔸PV Sindhu enters Badminton Asia Championships semifinals.
🔸China to permit ‘some’ Indian students stranded in India for over two years following the visa.
