Evening News Insight – April 29, 2022

🔸 Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik in Delhi; will attend Conference of High Court Chief Justices tomorrow.

🔸Odisha emerged as a role model in many fields: CM Naveen Patnaik at India Today Conclave today.

🔸 Boudh records 45 degree Celsius today; 25 places in State record temperature above 40 degree Celsius.

🔸 Rain, thunderstorm to lash Odisha districts from May 1.

🔸 NABARD sanction s Rs 31,786 cr to Odisha in FY 2021-22.

🔸 Keonjhar Collector & Ghasipura Tehsildar appear before Kolkata bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) in connection with stone quarrying in cashew forest in Madanpur village.

🔸 NTAGI approves Serum Institute’s Covovax for 12-17 age group.

🔸Low Pressure area likely to form over Bay of Bengal next week: IMD.

🔸 No decision taken by NTAGI on vaccinating children between the age group of 5-12 years against COVID19: Sources.

🔸 Government has decided to cancel 657 Mail/Exp/Passenger train services to ensure priority routes for coal wagons and faster turnaround.

🔸 Lt Gen BS Raju appointed as the new Vice Chief of Army Staff.

🔸 NCHM JEE 2022 online application date extended to May 16, 2022.

🔸 PV Sindhu enters Badminton Asia Championships semifinals.