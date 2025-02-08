Parvesh Verma – The Giant Killer

TNI Bureau: Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma emerged as the giant slayer by defeating former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency by 4,089 votes. Son of ex-Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, he previously served as MP from West Delhi, winning by a record margin in 2019.

Verma’s campaign, “Remove Kejriwal, Save the Nation,” focused on AAP’s failures in governance, pollution control, and Yamuna river cleanup. Following his victory, he credited PM Modi and BJP workers, emphasizing plans for women’s welfare, corruption probes, and infrastructure improvements. His political rise now positions him as a key BJP leader in Delhi.