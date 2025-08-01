List of Trump Tariffs on Various Countries

TNI Bureau: US president Donald Trump signed Executive Order that will impose reciprocal tariffs on around 70 countries across the globe ranging from 10 per cent to over 41 per cent.

As per the Executive Order, America has imposed the highest tariff of 41% on Syria. It was followed by Myanmar (Burma) and Laos with 40%. The third highest Tariffs of 39% has been levied on Switzerland.

While on India, Trump has announced 25% Tariffs, countries like Brazil, Falkland Islands and United Kingdom have been spared with the lowest 10% tariffs which will come into effect from August 7.

