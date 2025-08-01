Govt announces fresh Date for Special OTET

TNI Bureau: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on Friday announced that the Special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test 2025 will be conducted on August 31.

The Special OTET examination will be held in two sittings on the same day. Paper-I will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM while Paper-II will take place from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM in the same day.

It is pertinent to mention here that the July 20 exam was cancelled when handwritten and printed question papers surfaced on social media platforms, triggering widespread protest.