List of Indian States with 500+ COVID-19 +VE Cases

By TNI Bureau
TNI Bureau: If we look into the official data from the States, which is not added yet by the Union Health Ministry, the number of positive cases in India has gone up to 10,000 while COVID-19 death toll has risen to 358.

At least 8 States have reported more than 500 Coronavirus positive cases so far. Situation is very grim in Maharashtra and Delhi. Both States have reported more than 350 positive cases on Monday.

👉 Maharashtra: 352 new cases; Total Cases – 2,334. 11 new deaths; Death Toll – 160.
(242 new cases in Mumbai alone; Total Cases – 1,540. 9 new deaths; Death Toll – 101)

👉 Delhi: 356 new cases; Total Cases – 1,510. 4 new deaths; Death Toll – 28.

👉 Tamil Nadu: 98 new cases; Total Cases – 1,173. Death Toll – 11.

👉 Rajasthan – 93 new cases; Total Cases – 897. Death Toll – 11.

👉 Telangana – 61 new cases; Total Cases – 592. 1 new death; Death Toll – 17.

👉 Madhya Pradesh – 52 new cases;Total Cases – 614. 7 new deaths; Death Toll – 50.

👉 Gujarat – 56 new cases; Total Cases – 572. 2 new deaths; Death Toll – 26.

👉 Uttar Pradesh – 75 new cases; Total Cases – 558. Death Toll – 5.

TNI Bureau
