List of Elected Zilla Parishad Presidents in Odisha @ 2022

Insight Bureau: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which won 89% of total Zilla Parishad seats in Odisha, has captured all 30 Zilla Parishads today.

In Malkangiri, Samari Tangulu from Swabhiman Area, has been elected as the Zilla Parishad President. 70% of the total Zilla Parishad President posts are won by Women – a big development.

List of Zilla Parishad Presidents in Odisha:

➡️ Angul – Babita Pradhan

➡️ Balasore – Narayan Pradhan

➡️ Boudh – Prabhasini Das

➡️ Balangir – Debaki Sahu

➡️ Bargarh – Manini Bhoi

➡️ Bhadrak – Prafulla Jena

➡️ Deogarh – Koushik Kumar Pradhan

➡️ Dhenkanal – Archana Puhana

➡️ Ganjam – Anjali Swain

➡️ Gajapati – Tirupati Rao

➡️ Jharsuguda – Tulabati Minj

➡️ Jagatsinghpur – Manoj Kumar Bhoi

➡️ Jajpur – Naliniprabha Jena

➡️ Cuttack – Kishore Chandra Mishra

➡️ Keonjhar – Sagarika Sahu

➡️ Kalahandi – Puspendra Kumar Singhdeo

➡️ Kandhamal – Nandini Mallick

➡️ Koraput – Sasmita Meleka

➡️ Kendrapara – Gitanjali Sethy

➡️ Khordha – Rupashree Rani Gumansingh

➡️ Malkangiri – Samari Tanglu

➡️ Mayurbhanj – Bharati Hansda

➡️ Nabarangpur – Motiram Nayak

➡️ Nayagarh – Debashis Patnaik

➡️ Nuapada – Dali Majhi

➡️ Puri – Swapnarani Swain

➡️ Rayagada – Saraswati Majhi

➡️ Sambalpur – Kumudini Nayak

➡️ Subarnapur – Supara Thela

➡️ Sundargarh – Kunti Pradhan

