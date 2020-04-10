BREAKING: 10 more COVID-19 Patients in Odisha Recovered

TNI Bureau: There is a good news for Odisha! The Health and Family Welfare Department has tweeted that 10 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and tested negative for Coronavirus.

With this, 12 out of 48 positive cases in Odisha have been cured and fully recovered. The recovery in Odisha has been very quick as compared to other states. The previous two recovered patients were from Bhubaneswar.

Out of 10 new recovered patients, 5 are from Bhubaneswar, 2 from Bhadrak and 1 each from Puri, Cuttack and Jajpur.

The Health Department has thanked the Doctors and others who treated them.