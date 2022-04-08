New XE Variant; Odisha to Monitor the COVID-19 Variant

Insight Bureau: Though the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) assured the nation not to fear pertaining to the concerns over detection of the new XE variant of COVID-19 in Mumbai, Odisha Government alerted entire state over the emergence of new variant & possible alarming hike of cases.

Dr Bijay Mohapatra, Director of Health Services, Odisha stated that the first case of XE variant came to notice when the COVID-19 cases were subsiding throughout the nation. He also assured that there is no reason to panic as there was no transmission observed.

He also added that all the CDMOs have been instructed to monitor the situation & test people when found with symptoms. No cases should be ignored even with symptoms of mild common cold. All symptomatic cases need to be RT-PCR tested and the positive samples sent for genome sequencing.

As per recent studies, a top health expert from Odisha penned down that the new XE Variant has no such severe impact till now. He also added that the XE variant spreads on a fast pace & may affect few people but less likely to affect the vaccinated and the people who were infected with COVID-19 previously. He also took people into confidence stating that this variant wont be the reason for a fourth wave in the nation.

Fever, cough, gastric issues, sore throat are few common symptoms that can be caused by XE variant.

Yoga, exercise, healthy eating habits & use of masks & sanitizers should be practiced on a daily note, quoted by the health expert.