While addressing at the ‘Samvidhan Bachao Samavesh’ in Bhubaneswar, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhakta Charan Das said that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is the Future of India.
