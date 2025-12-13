Leaders Remember Bravehearts of 2001 Parliament Attack on Anniversary

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other national leaders paid homage to the security personnel who lost their lives in the 2001 terrorist attack on the Indian Parliament. The solemn commemoration marked the anniversary of one of the darkest days in India’s recent history.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remembered the fallen heroes, calling the attack a brutal assault on the nation’s sovereignty and democracy, and said the sacrifice of the brave will always be remembered.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also saluted the courage of those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the “temple of democracy.”

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi joined other leaders in paying tribute to the security personnel who defended Parliament with courage and dedication.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) paid special tribute to Constable Kamlesh Kumari of the 88 Battalion, recalling her bravery in pursuing terrorists under heavy fire and providing vital information to her fellow personnel; she was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra for her valor.

On December 13, 2001, five terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) stormed the Parliament complex in New Delhi, opening indiscriminate fire. Around 14 people, including security personnel and a civilian, were killed.

On Friday, the Lok Sabha also paid heartfelt tributes to the martyrs, with Speaker Om Birla leading the House and reaffirming India’s resolve to protect its unity, integrity, and sovereignty in the fight against terrorism.