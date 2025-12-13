Odisha Plans Floating Solar Projects on Water Bodies to Boost Green Energy

TNI Bureau: The Odisha government is planning to develop floating solar power projects on water bodies across the state due to limited availability of land for ground-mounted solar plants, said GRIDCO Chief Project Manager Mahesh Das.

He said most land in Odisha is used for agriculture or is covered by forests, leaving little scope for large solar installations on land. To address this, the state plans to install solar panels on floating platforms over reservoirs and other water bodies.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Odisha has around 185 water bodies, including major, medium, and minor reservoirs, which are now being considered for floating solar projects. Das said the technology is proven and offers better efficiency as the cooling effect of water improves panel performance and reduces maintenance needs.

A tender for a 1,000 MW floating solar project has already been issued for the Rengali reservoir. The state is also planning a 225 MW project at Upper Indravati and a 1.5 GW project at Hirakud.

He emphasised that expanding green energy is essential to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, especially as Odisha is a major industrial state. He said floating solar power will play a key role in balancing industrial growth with environmental protection.