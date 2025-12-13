Malkangiri Internet Shutdown Extended; Peace Returns, Govt Cautious

TNI Bureau: The Odisha government has extended the suspension of internet services in Malkangiri district for the fifth consecutive time, citing security concerns and the need to prevent the spread of rumours and misinformation following recent violence linked to a land dispute. The shutdown will remain in force until midnight, officials said.

The violence broke out after a woman landowner was allegedly killed in a dispute related to sharecropping, triggering tensions between residents of MV-26 and Rakhelguda villages. The situation escalated into retaliatory attacks and arson, prompting the district administration to impose prohibitory orders and suspend internet services.

Preliminary assessments estimate property losses of around ₹3.4 crore, with several houses damaged. The government has deployed four assessment teams to survey the affected areas. As part of immediate relief, blankets have been distributed, and additional essential supplies will be provided to affected families.

Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo visited the violence-hit villages and held discussions with local residents to help restore peace. He later submitted a detailed report to Chief Minister Mohan Majhi. Minister Gokulananda Mallik also accompanied him during the review.

Security forces continue to remain deployed in sensitive areas. Officials said the situation is gradually returning to normal and the decision on lifting the internet suspension will depend on further security assessments.