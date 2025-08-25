Thousands Displaced as Several Villages Submerged due to Flood Situation

TNI Bureau: Thousands of people have been displaced as several villages of Balasore and Bhadrak districts have been submerged due to flood in Subarnarekha and Baitarani rivers.

Apart from the residential areas a vast stretches of farmland, including paddy and vegetable fields also have been submerged.

People of the low-lying areas especially in Basta, Baliapal, Jaleswar, and Bhograi blocks have started to move to safer places as the floodwaters from the river entered the residencial areas and submerged them.

As per reports, Balasore district administration has deployed a 14-member fire services team, while a nine-member rescue unit is kept ready by the Bhadrak district administrations.

Taking a serious note of the flood situation, around 25 schools in four panchayats of Bhadrak district namely Sahada, Arjunpur, Hasnabad, and Padhani has been closed for two days as a precautionary measure.